Daraz Bangladesh’s Daraz Mall Fest goes live

Daraz Mall’s vision is to co-create to provide an innovative and premium brand experience to customers. Delivering the highest-quality shopping experience for its customers, the platform is committed to the promise of featuring trusted brands that are genuine while also offering easy return policy.
Co-sponsors for the campaign include Lotto, Bata, Dettol, Studio X, realme, and Dove. Brand Partners include Veet, RiBANA, Focallure, Motion View, Haier, Livingtex, Furnicom, A4Tech, Logitech, Motorola, and Infinix, while the Global Brand Partners are BlueWow and Baseus. Chorki, Prive Salon, Elegant Makeover, and Gala Makeover are the Non-Commercial Partners for the campaign.
Regarding the campaign, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, “Daraz Mall comprises a huge range of products from local and international top brands. With this campaign, we have come up with exciting offers for a fulfilling shopping experience. We believe that the amazing deals on the Daraz Mall Fest will receive the same love from our customers as our previous campaigns did.”
Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, said, “The Daraz Mall Fest has been purposed to enhance the shopping experience for our customers with lucrative offers and deals. With this many brands and products to choose from, our customers shall truly enjoy shopping from Daraz Mall throughout the campaign.”
Daraz Mall fest will continue until 28 May.