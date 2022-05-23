Daraz Bangladesh’s Daraz Mall Fest goes live

Daraz Mall, the largest brand mall with a selection of 600+ international and local brands and over one lac assortments, is hosting Daraz Mall Fest on the Daraz app and website started on 18 May. The campaign is scheduled to continue till 28 May 2022 for customers to enjoy exciting offers and deals across a huge range of products on Daraz Mall.

Customers can enjoy up to Tk 12,000 through vouchers on Mega Deals. Moreover, through firework vouchers customers can avail discounts up to Tk 8,000 on all products. Additionally, 10% instant cashback upon making their payment through bKash (max BDT 100 in a single transaction and BDT 200 during the campaign period on a minimum purchase of BDT 500). Mystery box, Shake Shake for double taka vouchers, surprise free shipping hours and a lot more amazing offers will be available, making the campaign more exciting.