E-commerce catalyzes lifestyle changes for consumers

Even a few years back, people did not have proper knowledge at their disposal about how someone can shop from the very comfort of their homes and get the merchandise delivered to their doorsteps without any hassle. Times have changed over the last few years, so have the patterns, choices and lifestyle trends of the customers. Now, e-commerce is, in fact, ruling the world as well as our country. People now know the power of e-commerce and what they can avail from these marketplaces.

After the rogue virus hit the world, reality has changed to a great extent in favour of e-commerce business in Bangladesh. Oeople’s lifestyle has undergone alchemical changes. Whereas people earlier used to go to the brick-and-mortar shops to buy their essentials, they are now more interested in buying the same things from e- marketplaces.