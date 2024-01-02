Walton bags SAFA 'Overall Winner' and 'Gold Award'

Bangladeshi multinational electronics giant Walton Hi-Tech Industries PLC has received two prestigious awards - 'Overall Winner' and 'Gold Award' - from the South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) for its best presented Annual Report-2022.

Among the SAARC nations, Walton Hi-Tech was honoured with the 'SAFA Gold Award' in the manufacturing category. In addition, the Bangladeshi tech giant also received the 'Overall Winner' of SAFA 'Best Presented Annual Report Awards, Integrated Reporting Award and SAARC Anniversary Award for corporate governance disclosure in 2022. Walton received the SAFA award in 2021 as well.