World Hand Hygiene Day observed at Apollo Imperial Hospital

CEO of Apollo Imperial Hospital, Dr Ananth N Rao, said as a world class hospital, Apollo Imperial Hospital is committed to preventing the spread of infection and follows the international protocol accordingly. He said prevention is the best way of preventing infection. Everyone must wash their hands in the proper manner and this can prevent 50 per cent of the infections in hospitals. Everyone must follow the hygiene rules, follow the preventive measures when coming into touch with patients in the hospital and ensuring a clean and hygienic environment at the hospital. Above all, he said, washing hands and keeping clean was a matter of routine and must be developed into a habit through repetition. He requested everyone to mobilise awareness in this regard. This habit to remain clean and hygienic can save us from germs, he said.

The keynote at the seminar was presented by Professor Dr Akram Hossain. He said every hospital must have an infection prevention committee and also regular training for the physicians, nurses and health workers. Public awareness programmes must also be undertaken to encourage the general people in this connection too.