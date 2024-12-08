Grameenphone launches Probashi Pack for Bangladeshis living abroad

Grameenphone has launched the ‘Probashi Pack’, a first-of-its-kind, customer-centric solution designed for Bangladeshi expatriates- a community whose telecom needs have not been served before, reports a press release.

This innovative pack is designed to address the unique connectivity needs of expatriates with extended SIM validity for up to five years along with special features, empowering Bangladeshis living and working abroad.

Grameenphone has crafted the Probashi Pack to offer a comprehensive suite of exclusive benefits tailored for expatriates, who play an essential role in boosting Bangladesh’s economy through remittances.

The Probashi Pack not only allows them to retain their mobile number but also enables unlimited incoming SMS at no extra charge while overseas, allowing customers to receive critical OTPs for online banking, financial services, and apps like Facebook and Google.