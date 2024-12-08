Grameenphone launches Probashi Pack for Bangladeshis living abroad
Grameenphone has launched the ‘Probashi Pack’, a first-of-its-kind, customer-centric solution designed for Bangladeshi expatriates- a community whose telecom needs have not been served before, reports a press release.
This innovative pack is designed to address the unique connectivity needs of expatriates with extended SIM validity for up to five years along with special features, empowering Bangladeshis living and working abroad.
Grameenphone has crafted the Probashi Pack to offer a comprehensive suite of exclusive benefits tailored for expatriates, who play an essential role in boosting Bangladesh’s economy through remittances.
The Probashi Pack not only allows them to retain their mobile number but also enables unlimited incoming SMS at no extra charge while overseas, allowing customers to receive critical OTPs for online banking, financial services, and apps like Facebook and Google.
This ensures seamless access to essential digital services, keeping customers connected to their digital world without interruption. Additionally, the pack includes an internet bonus of 3GB or 5GB for use during their visits home, enhancing convenience and utility.
Expatriates can easily stay in touch and receive important updates from family and friends fostering a strong sense of connection to their roots, ensuring an easier and more connected lifestyle. To avail the offer, customers can opt for three-year validity with Tk 994 and five-year validity for Tk 1,494.
Expatriates often face difficulties maintaining their Bangladeshi SIM cards, either due to usage restrictions or the inability to recharge from abroad. This pack ensures they can keep their number, which often forms a core part of their identity, active and operational without hassle.
By addressing the common challenge of maintaining an active SIM card while abroad, the Probashi Pack helps expatriates preserve their identity through their mobile number.
It also offers the flexibility to use local internet bonuses whenever they return making it easier for them to stay connected and engaged with their home country.
This year, Grameenphone’s iconic Eid campaign, ‘Shopno Jabe Bari’, highlighted the emotional stories of Probashi Bangladeshis, showcasing their sacrifices and enduring connection with loved ones at home.
Inspired by these stories, Grameenphone developed the Probashi Pack—a product that not only acknowledges these shared emotions but solves the problem of maintaining an active Bangladeshi SIM card while abroad. It ensures that expatriates can always keep a piece of Bangladesh close to them.
Chief marketing officer of Grameenphone Mohammad Sajjad Hasib said, “Grameenphone takes pride in being the first and only telecom operator to launch this exclusive service, offering our overseas customers the freedom to stay connected seamlessly and digitally.”
“This ground-breaking initiative showcases Grameenphone’s commitment to customer-centric innovation, enhancing the expatriate experience while creating a digital bridge that not only supports their lifestyles but also strengthens their ties to home.”
“With the Probashi Pack, Grameenphone is dedicated to ensuring superior customer experience, keeping expatriates connected to their roots while enjoying the benefits of modern communication. Our goal is to ensure that no matter where they are in the world, they maintain meaningful connections and remain connected to what matters most to them,” he added.
Meanwhile, customers in Bangladesh who have their SIM cards on hand can easily recharge the required amounts directly through various channels, including retail outlets, bKash, Grameenphone website, or the MyGP app.
To activate the offer, they can use their main account balance by navigating to the “Bundles” section of the MyGP app or by dialing the USSD codes *121*994# for the three-year plan or *121*1494# for the five-year plan.
For those outside Bangladesh, having a SIM card allows them the flexibility to either recharge the amounts themselves or request assistance from others to do so, following the same process.