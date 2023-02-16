Grameenphone introduces bKash as preferred payment partner

Grameenphone, the leading connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, has recently introduced bKash as the preferred payment partner. bKash will be the primary payment option to facilitate one tap payment experience for the customers in the MyGP app, said a press release.

With this announcement, Grameenphone customers can now avail quick and seamless payment through bKash, the largest MFS provider in the country.

Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone and Kamal Quadir, CEO of bKash, formally launched the new service at a ceremony held at GPHouse located in the capital on 15th February. Solaiman Alam, CDO and Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone and Mohammad Azmal Huda, CPTO and Ali Ahmmed, CCO of bKash were also present at the event.