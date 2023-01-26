IBM to cut 3,900 jobs as it reorganizes business

IBM will slash some 3,900 jobs, slightly more than one per cent of its workforce, related to businesses it has divested, a source close to the matter told AFP on Wednesday.

The computing company based in New York state did not talk of job cuts in its quarterly earnings report published Wednesday, however, nor in a call with analysts to discuss the financial results.

IBM said it would take a one-time $300 million charge in its first quarter this year, which the source said was related to the layoffs.