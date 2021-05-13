Alibaba revenue tops expectation on pandemic-driven online boom

China's top e-commerce platform Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported a forecast-beating 64 per cent surge in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as more people shopped online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the strong performance was overshadowed by intense regulatory crackdown that resulted in the suspension of a $37 billion IPO of its affiliate Ant Group and a $2.8 billion fine for anti-competitive business practices.

Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was 5.48 billion yuan, or 1.99 per American depository share (ADS), compared with a profit of 3.16 billion yuan, or 1.16 yuan per ADS, a year earlier.