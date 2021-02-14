Amazon sues NY attorney general over COVID norms

In an unusual move, Amazon has filed a lawsuit against New York attorney general Letitia James in a bid to stop her from regulating the company’s workplace safety response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the lawsuit filed on Friday, Amazon has argued that the regulation of its response to the pandemic is already covered by federal law, CNBC reported.

The lawsuit by Amazon is an attempt to preempt what it says is a threat by James to sue the company “if it does not immediately agree to a list of demands, many of which have no connection to health and safety and have no factual or legal basis.”

In response to the lawsuit, the New York Attorney said that she will “not be intimidated by anyone.”