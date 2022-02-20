American Airlines cuts summer flights due to Boeing 787 delays

American Airlines on Friday said it would cut more international flights over the summer than originally planned as it deals with delays in deliveries of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner long-haul jet.

The plane has been plagued by major production problems after initial manufacturing flaws were discovered in the summer of 2020, and deliveries have been suspended since last May.

Boeing is in negotiations with US aviation authorities, and unwilling to commit to a date to restart deliveries.