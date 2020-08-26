Facebook News to soon pay Indian publishers for their content

Facing political heat in India, the social networking giant on Tuesday said it will pay news publishers in the country soon via its Facebook News to ensure their content is available in the new product.

Facebook News, that was launched in the US last year, will soon arrive in the UK, Germany, France, India and Brazil within the next six months to a year, the company announced.

Campbell Brown, VP, Global News Partnerships at Facebook, said that consumer habits and news inventory vary by country.

“So we’ll work closely with news partners in each country to tailor the experience and test ways to deliver a valuable experience for people while also honouring publishers’ business models,” Brown said.