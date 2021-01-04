Facebook’s advertising integrity head quits after 4 years

Facebook’s chief of advertising integrity and director of product management, Rob Leathern, has announced to leave the company after serving at the social network for four years.

Leathern was the public face of Facebook’s advertising policies, which banned political ads shortly before and following the 2020 US presidential election.

“After almost 4 years, I made the difficult decision to leave Facebook. I’ve had a great experience in a difficult, fun, fast-growing and impactful role at the company working with amazing people,” Leathern said in one of his tweets on Saturday.

“Despite 2020’s additional bubble of uncertainty, the teams I ran or influenced did a lot of very good work, including related to the US election where a lot of work was the culmination of a huge amount of effort over several years,” Leathern noted.