Facebook’s top India lobbyist Ankhi Das quits after content row

Facebook Inc’s top India lobbyist Ankhi Das has quit, months after a newspaper report suggested the way the social media network regulated political content in its biggest market by users favoured prime minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

The company said in a statement on Tuesday that Das, who was Facebook’s public policy head for India, South & Central Asia, had decided to step down to pursue her interest in public service.

Facebook and Das drew criticism from left-leaning opposition lawmakers after The Wall Street Journal newspaper in August reported that she had opposed applying hate-speech restrictions to some Hindu nationalist individuals and groups, fearing damage to Facebook’s business prospects.