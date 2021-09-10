Google see the future of work as ‘hybrid’

Tech giants turned to their own tools after abandoning campuses early in the pandemic, which fuelled a fierce remote work trend.

“We’ve seen a radical transformation, and a lot of that transformation is here to stay,” Google product management director Dave Citron said during a briefing on new Workspace offerings.

“But I think it is too early to say that the 40-hour work week in a cubicle is permanently dead across all industries and regions.”

Major tech companies themselves have postponed workers returning to offices and expect the new norm to become “hybrid” routines that mix being on-site with working remotely.