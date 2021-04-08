Jeff Bezos backs Biden’s infrastructure plan, tax hike proposal

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos has endorsed US president Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan and even a hike in corporate tax rate.

Biden last week unveiled an ambitious $2 trillion plan to overhaul the nation’s infrastructure and create jobs.

It is to be financed through an increase in corporate taxes from 21 per cent to 28 per cent and hiking taxes on those making more than $400,000 a year.

“We support the Biden Administration’s focus on making bold investments in American infrastructure. Both Democrats and Republicans have supported infrastructure in the past, and it’s the right time to work together to make this happen,” Bezos said in a statement on Tuesday.