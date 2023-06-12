Nasdaq to acquire financial software maker Adenza for $10.5 billion

As part of the deal, Thoma Bravo will get a 14.9 per cent stake in Nasdaq, making the private equity firm one of the biggest shareholders in the exchange operator. Holden Spaht, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo, is expected to be appointed to Nasdaq’s board.

"The whole here as part of Nasdaq is worth more than the sum of its parts - there are revenue synergies with Nasdaq, there are expense synergies and Nasdaq is a great global brand that I think will accelerate sales in Adenza," said Spaht in an interview.

Shares of Nasdaq fell nearly 10 per cent at $52.39 Monday morning as investors viewed the deal as an expensive bet. Nasdaq valued Adenza at about 31 times the company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) this year, and is raising about $5.9 billion of debt to support the acquisition.

"(The multiple) is quite high compared to other information services companies. Shares typically react negatively with a high proportion of stock in a deal. It is a very large deal for Nasdaq which has high execution and integration risk," said Owen Lau, an analyst at Oppenheimer & Co.

The deal comprises of $5.75 billion in cash and 85.6 million shares of Nasdaq common stock. The debt that Nasdaq will issue will bring its leverage to 4.7 times by the time the deal is completed. Nasdaq plans to bring down leverage levels to 4 times within the next 18 months. The deal is expected to close within six to nine months.