Now Oracle to move Silicon Valley headquarters to Texas

Cloud major Oracle has announced to move its California-based headquarters to Austin, Texas and cited flexibility of employee work as the key reason behind the decision.

The decision came a day after the company posted revenues of $9.8 billion in its fiscal second quarter, a growth of two per cent (on-year) and Cloud services and licence support revenues were up four per cent to $7.1 billion.

"Oracle is implementing a more flexible employee work location policy and has changed its Corporate Headquarters from Redwood City, California to Austin, Texas. We believe these moves best position Oracle for growth and provide our personnel with more flexibility about where and how they work," a company spokesperson told CNBC on Friday.