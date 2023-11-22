OpenAI restores Sam Altman as CEO after his tumultuous ouster 

OpenAI on Tuesday said it reached an agreement for Sam Altman to return as CEO days after his ouster, capping frenzied discussions about the future of the startup at the center of the artificial intelligence boom.

In addition to Altman's return, the company agreed in principle to partly reconstitute the board of directors that had dismissed him. Bret Taylor, formerly co-CEO of Salesforce, and Larry Summers, former U.S. Treasury Secretary, will join Quora CEO and current director Adam D'Angelo, OpenAI said.

Altman said in a post on X, "i'm looking forward to returning to openai."

The board had given few details explaining Altman's firing on Friday, other than his lack of candor and its need to defend OpenAI's mission developing AI to benefit humanity.