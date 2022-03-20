Saudi Aramco’s annual profit more than doubled in 2021

Energy giant Saudi Aramco said Sunday its 2021 net profit soared by more than 120 percent, due to higher crude prices, as global economic growth recovered from a pandemic induced downturn.

The announcement came hours after Yemen's Huthi rebels -- against whom Saudi Arabia leads a military coalition -- targeted several locations, including Aramco facilities, in cross-border armed drone attacks.

Aramco, Saudi Arabia's cash cow, did not say if the attacks caused damage.

"Aramco's net income increased by 124 per cent to $110.0 billion in 2021, compared to $49.0 billion in 2020," the company said in a statement.