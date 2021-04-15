Tata Motors Group's global wholesales zooms 43pc YoY in Q4FY21

Automobile major Tata Motors Group on 14 April reported that its global wholesales in last quarter of the 2021 fiscal, including that of Jaguar Land Rover rose by 43 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 330,125 units.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the mentioned quarter stood at 109,428 units, higher by 55 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Indo-Asian News Service reports.