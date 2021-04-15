Tata Motors Group's global wholesales zooms 43pc YoY in Q4FY21

Automobile major Tata Motors Group on 14 April reported that its global wholesales in last quarter of the 2021 fiscal, including that of Jaguar Land Rover rose by 43 per cent on a year-on-year basis to 330,125 units.
Global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the mentioned quarter stood at 109,428 units, higher by 55 per cent over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, Indo-Asian News Service reports.
"Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q4 FY21 were at 2,20,697 units, higher by 39 per cent as compared to Q4 FY20,” a company statement said adding that global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,36,461 vehicles.
Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 31,814 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 104,647 vehicles, the statement said.