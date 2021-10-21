The rise and demise of Chinese property giant Evergrande

2017: Richest man in Asia

Xu becomes the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $43 billion.

2018: Central bank raises red flag

In November, the first signs of trouble emerge when China’s central bank adds Evergrande to its list of highly indebted conglomerates to watch, flagging that a potential collapse could cause systemic risks.

August 2020: ‘Three red lines’

Regulators announce caps for three different debt ratios in a scheme dubbed “three red lines”, which tightens lending to the real estate sector.

Evergrande sells 28 percent of its property management unit for $3 billion and starts offloading properties at increasingly steep discounts.

June 2021: Scrutiny on home deposits

As part of a crackdown on the property sector, regulators tighten scrutiny on the controversial practice of taking deposits from homeowners before a house is completed, a major source of funding for developers.

Under the new rules, local governments will set a maximum cap on deposits, hold deposits and release funds to developers in batches after inspecting the progress of projects.

Research firm Capital Economics estimates that Evergrande had 1.3 trillion yuan (more than $207 billion) in pre-sale liabilities at the end of June, equal to roughly 1.4 million homes it had committed to building.