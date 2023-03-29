The banker Switzerland trusts to stem Credit Suisse crisis

Ermotti will have to lay off thousands of staff and pare back the investment bank that bears much of the blame for Credit Suisse's demise, while reassuring the world's wealthy that their money is still in good hands.

"He's the right person for the job at this time," said Beat Wittmann, chairman of Porta Advisors, a Swiss boutique advisory firm.

"But the realities will soon kick in. He'll need to decide quickly what to keep and what to sell, and when. It will be hard to stay friends with everyone."

Critically, Ermotti is Swiss, which may give him an advantage in selling the deal at home, where many are angered that the government has had to rescue a bank beset by scandal and best known for its cowboy culture.

The banker is from the Italian-speaking Swiss canton of Ticino.

Swiss politicians are on edge following the bank rescue as they prepare for national elections in October. The deal creates a new bank with assets roughly twice the size of the Alpine nation's entire economy. It is also laden with complex financial derivatives.

Some found his appointment encouraging. Swiss lawmaker Roger Koeppel, a member of the right wing Swiss People's Party, sent a one word tweet next to a picture of Ermotti: "Smart."

Ermotti, who said he returned to UBS feeling what he termed "a call of duty", will have to persuade Swiss politicians that the costs of the rescue will not spiral and that the deal can succeed.

"This is not a Swiss solution," said UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher, seeking to play down any role of Ermotti's nationality in getting the job, while later conceding: "Being Swiss helps."

Ermotti may need to persuade Switzerland's authorities that UBS should keep "the piece de resistance," Credit Suisse's domestic bank, said Porta's Wittmann. "There is already huge pressure for UBS to carve that out," he said.