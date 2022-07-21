Tesla profits top estimates despite China production hit

Tesla reported better-than-expected earnings on Wednesday of $2.3 billion, despite a hit from Covid-19 lockdowns in Shanghai that weighed on profit margins in the second-quarter.

Elon Musk's ambitious electric vehicle company scored about twice the profits in the latest quarter as it did a year earlier, but revenues missed projections.

In recent weeks, Musk has made headlines over his withdrawal from a $44-billion acquisition of Twitter, which has spurred a lawsuit from the social media giant.

Although Tesla profits topped estimates, they lagged behind those in the first quarter, the first sequential profit drop since late 2020, which coincided with a fall in automotive profit margins due to rising costs.