Grameenphone and RAB ink deal for telecommunication and ICT facilitation

Partnership between mobile operator Grameenphone and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been reinforced to help meet RAB’s a telecommunication and ICT requirements. To bring the mobile network of RAB Forces under the same platform, a corporate agreement has been signed between both the parties at the RAB headquarters on 19 October 2021. Under this agreement, Grameenphone will provide tailormade voice, data and ICT solutions to RAB for the next five years, strengthening the collaboration to achieve remarkable milestones ahead, said a press release of Grameenphone on Wednesday.

Lt Col Reaz Shahrear, psc, G, Director Communication & MIS, Rapid Action Battalion, and Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Government and Strategic Business, Grameenphone, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Among other officials present were Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG; Colonel KM Azad, ADG Operations; Imtiaz Ahmed, ADG Administration of RAB; Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Kazi Mahboob Hassan, CBO, Grameenphone; and other members from both organisations.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG, RAB, expressed continued reliance on Grameenphone, saying, “RAB has been relying on Grameenphone as a trusted connectivity partner over the years for its countrywide coverage, innovative services and excellence. As we renew this partnership, I look forward to even better services from Grameenphone in the coming days.”

Aiming to nourish the confidence in the relationship further, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, “We are humbled to provide our telecommunication and ICT services to RAB, which needs connectivity excellence to deliver on their daily operations in every corner of the country as and when needed. This agreement renewal is a testimony of keeping promises to them which drives us to innovate and build advanced capabilities in our network through modernisation.”

