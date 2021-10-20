Grameenphone and RAB ink deal for telecommunication and ICT facilitation

Partnership between mobile operator Grameenphone and Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has been reinforced to help meet RAB’s a telecommunication and ICT requirements. To bring the mobile network of RAB Forces under the same platform, a corporate agreement has been signed between both the parties at the RAB headquarters on 19 October 2021. Under this agreement, Grameenphone will provide tailormade voice, data and ICT solutions to RAB for the next five years, strengthening the collaboration to achieve remarkable milestones ahead, said a press release of Grameenphone on Wednesday.

Lt Col Reaz Shahrear, psc, G, Director Communication & MIS, Rapid Action Battalion, and Nurul Ferdous Musanna, Head of Government and Strategic Business, Grameenphone, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Among other officials present were Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG; Colonel KM Azad, ADG Operations; Imtiaz Ahmed, ADG Administration of RAB; Yasir Azman, CEO, Grameenphone; Kazi Mahboob Hassan, CBO, Grameenphone; and other members from both organisations.