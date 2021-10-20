Grameenphone and RAB ink deal for telecommunication and ICT facilitation

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, DG, RAB, expressed continued reliance on Grameenphone, saying, “RAB has been relying on Grameenphone as a trusted connectivity partner over the years for its countrywide coverage, innovative services and excellence. As we renew this partnership, I look forward to even better services from Grameenphone in the coming days.”
Aiming to nourish the confidence in the relationship further, Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone, said, “We are humbled to provide our telecommunication and ICT services to RAB, which needs connectivity excellence to deliver on their daily operations in every corner of the country as and when needed. This agreement renewal is a testimony of keeping promises to them which drives us to innovate and build advanced capabilities in our network through modernisation.”