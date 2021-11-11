Grameenphone and Telenor Group employee’s growth mindset makes a Guinness World Record

Due to the rapidly evolving customer behavior and industry, which further accelerated digitalization, Telenor & GP believe future-ready skills are a must-have for understanding customers’ needs and delivering on the fourth industrial revolution. The Growth Mindset course chosen for the Guinness World Records™ attempt promotes the benefits of applying a growth mindset in both the employees’ business and personal lives. Research indicates that when leaders promote a growth mindset and provide an environment where employees feel safe to fail and make mistakes, there is an increase in creativity, learning, and innovation.

“We believe that the digitalization of society will enable new solutions capable of solving global challenges of today and tomorrow. However, businesses’ ability to utilize the full potential of the digital future depends on how well we facilitate the adoption of new and critical skills. Therefore, we have intensified our learning efforts to ensure that we continue to stay at the forefront of up-and reskilling of our employees,” said Cecilie Heuch, EVP and Chief People & Sustainability Officer of Telenor Group.