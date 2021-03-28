Grameenphone announces countrywide 15,500 4G towers

Commemorating Bangladesh’s 50th-anniversary, Grameenphone reaffirms its commitment to unleash the potential in every corner of Bangladesh by announcing 100 per cent of its 15,500 towers 4G enabled.

The declaration was made at an event on Sunday in Dhaka with country’s posts and telecommunication minister Mustafa Jabbar as chief guest and telecom regulatory commission vice-chairman Subrata Roy Maitra, as special guest, with Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, CFO Jens Becker, and CMO Mohammad Sajjad Hasib.

Mustafa Jabbar, minister for posts and telecommunications, stated, “I have continuously emphasised the necessity of nationwide 4G coverage so that the common person in the remotest area may become a part of the digital Bangladesh vision. I thank Grameenphone for their continued efforts in assisting the government in realising that vision.”