Grameenphone employees join hands to support Dakche Abar Desh

Following a press conference on July 16, Grameenphone announced to team up with BRAC, and so far, 33,333 families have received financial aid through mobile financial services. The disbursements have been completed utilizing the GP's contribution to the cause. Grameenphone employees also came forward to respond to the nation's call and joined the cause to stand beside the society in need.

Grameenphone and BRAC together responded to this crisis last year by providing financial support for over 100,000 families. Besides "Dakche Amar Desh," Grameenphone has so far provided 50,000 medical-grade PPE to ensure the safety of frontline health professionals in collaboration with DGHS and partnered with government and private organizations like a2i, BTRC, UNICEF and World Health Organization (WHO) to organize initiatives like "Bangladesh Challenge,", "Amar Ghore Amar School," and to create mass awareness around COVID 19 health advisories, added the release.

To know more about Grameenphone’s COVID-19 response, you may visit – https://www.grameenphone.com/coronavirus-awareness.