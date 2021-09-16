Grameenphone launches GP Accelerator 3.0

Earlier this year, a partnership deal had been signed between Grameenphone and the three pioneering startup ecosystems shapers of Bangladesh – BetterStories Ltd., LightCastle Partners, and Upskill – to deliver GP Accelerator 3.0 as a programme that supports the “global-first” Bangladeshi startups born through COVID.

Grameenphone, the tech-service-leader and connectivity partner to Digital Bangladesh, along with three leading ecosystem shapers of the country, teamed up to run the twelve-month programme with the vision to connect the nation in search of the best homegrown startups and boost their potential with best-fitting resources following the industry needs.

Speaking as chief guest at the virtual programme, ICT division’s state minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, “It feels inspiring to see that Grameenphone has been continuing to live up to its commitment of shaping the startup ecosystem in Bangladesh. I am aware that six batches have received training through the GP Accelerator programme so far. All of them are contributing to the development of the country and the ecosystem from their respective places.”