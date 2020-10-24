Grameenphone observes security day to raise cybersecurity awareness

Grameenphone observed “Security Day” to raise awareness on cybersecurity and understanding of security’s importance and encourage its customers and employees to become security ambassadors and act responsibly.
Telenor Group, the parent company of Grameenphone, observed “Telenor Security Day” on 22 October 2020, across all operating markets to raise awareness among customers and employees, says a press release.
With the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, a remarkable amount of online traffic has been surging. While e-commerce, social media usage, entertainment, and other e-platforms are booming simultaneously, online attackers are on the prowl more than ever before using ‘social engineering’ and other fraudulent tricks.
Cybersecurity has become the top priority in the new-normal era to ensure safe access, data protection, secure connectivity, and privacy, says the telecom company.
Rade Kovačević, chief technology officer of Grameenphone, said, “We are committed to safeguarding our network and customers’ online presence through continuous innovations and modernisation.
As a connectivity partner to the Digital Bangladesh journey, we are working tirelessly to keep the internet safe and create awareness among our customers and employees about the danger of cyberthreats so that together we can build a Digital-Defense.”
To create awareness, Grameenphone has also relaunched the online etiquette awareness drive 'Internet er Duniya’e Jante Hobe, Kothay Apnar Thamte Hobe’ (In the world of the Internet, you have to know where to draw the line).
In partnership with UNICEF and Telenor, GP has been conducting outreach programmes nationwide to create awareness of a safer internet environment for children and sensitise parents, guardians, and teachers, adds the news release.
Grameenphone believes that responsible online behaviour and activities can help build a digital defence to protect customers’ valuable data, privacy, and assets from cyber attackers,.