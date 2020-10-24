Grameenphone observes security day to raise cybersecurity awareness

Grameenphone observed “Security Day” to raise awareness on cybersecurity and understanding of security’s importance and encourage its customers and employees to become security ambassadors and act responsibly.

Telenor Group, the parent company of Grameenphone, observed “Telenor Security Day” on 22 October 2020, across all operating markets to raise awareness among customers and employees, says a press release.

With the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, a remarkable amount of online traffic has been surging. While e-commerce, social media usage, entertainment, and other e-platforms are booming simultaneously, online attackers are on the prowl more than ever before using ‘social engineering’ and other fraudulent tricks.