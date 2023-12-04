Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal Intl Airport gets revamped

Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, operated by InterContinental Dhaka, underwent a stunning transformation after a comprehensive renovation, marking a significant milestone in the journey to redefine luxury and comfort for international travellers, stated a press release.
In a collaborative endeavour between InterContinental Dhaka and Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited, the renowned lounge underwent a remarkable makeover, elevating its ambiance and amenities to new heights.
The collaboration of these two esteemed entities has resulted in an iconic space that embodies elegance, sophistication, and functionality. Berger Design Studio revamped the sprawling 10,000-square-foot Balaka Executive Lounge on the airport's second floor.
The grand inauguration ceremony was held recently at Balaka Executive Lounge, which was attended by distinguished VIP guests, dignitaries, and partners.
Md Mokammel Hossain (secretary of the ministry of civil aviation and tourism and chairman of Bangladesh Services Limited) was the chief guest of the event while Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman (chairman of civil aviation authority of Bangladesh) was the guest of honour.
Mrs Rupali Chowdhury (managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited), Mohammad Atiqur Rahaman (managing director of Bangladesh Services Limited) and SM Tarikul Islam, (company secretary of Bangladesh Services Limited) attended the inauguration as special guests while officials from strategic partners and InterContinental Dhaka were also present.
The newly renovated Balaka Executive Lounge promises an unparalleled blend of comfort and style, offering travelers a resplendent environment to relax, rejuvenate, and indulge in premium amenities. From meticulously curated interiors to enhanced facilities, every aspect of the lounge reflects a commitment to delivering an exceptional standard of hospitality.
Speaking on the occasion, general manager at InterContinental Dhaka Ashwani Nayar expressed enthusiasm about the revamped lounge, stating, "the collaboration with Berger Paints Bangladesh has allowed us to create an exquisite space that redefines luxury travel. We are thrilled to present our guests with an enhanced experience that exceeds expectations."
The inauguration ceremony not only celebrates the unveiling of a revamped space but also signifies the commencement of an exciting new chapter for Balaka Executive Lounge. With its refreshed identity, the lounge is poised to set new benchmarks in hospitality and cater to the evolving needs of modern travelers.