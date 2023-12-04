Balaka Executive Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal Intl Airport gets revamped

The collaboration of these two esteemed entities has resulted in an iconic space that embodies elegance, sophistication, and functionality. Berger Design Studio revamped the sprawling 10,000-square-foot Balaka Executive Lounge on the airport's second floor.

The grand inauguration ceremony was held recently at Balaka Executive Lounge, which was attended by distinguished VIP guests, dignitaries, and partners.

Md Mokammel Hossain (secretary of the ministry of civil aviation and tourism and chairman of Bangladesh Services Limited) was the chief guest of the event while Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman (chairman of civil aviation authority of Bangladesh) was the guest of honour.