Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Guardian life brings insurance schemes for RMG workers through bKash

Guardian life insurance has launched specialised insurance policy schemes with health, savings and life coverage facilities through bKash in a bid to bring readymade garment workers under insurance coverage, has said a press release.

From now, RMG workers can easily avail two guardian life insurance schemes – ‘Guardian Astha’ and ‘Guardian Bondhu’ at the booths installed at their factory premises. The service was inaugurated recently at two factory premises – Turag Garments & Hosiery Mills Ltd and Masihata Sweaters Ltd at Gazipur recently.

Shamim Ahmed, chief operating officer of guardian life insurance, Ali Ahmmed, chief commercial officer of bKash, Lt. Col. Khalique-Ul-Hassan (Retd.), director of Turag Garments & Hosiery Mills Ltd, Feroz Kobir Prodhan, general manager (Admin, HR & Compliance) of Masihata Sweaters Ltd and other senior officials of the organisations were present at the events.

Workers of these factories can avail the five-year and ten-year long insurance scheme ‘Guardian Astha’ through bKash account that is refundable with interest.

With the monthly premium of Tk 500 and Tk 1000, one can get life coverage starting from Tk 22,000 to Tk 106,000. Besides, workers can avail health coverage of Tk 50,000 for treatment by availing this insurance policy.

In addition, the one-year long non-refundable 'Guardian Bondhu' policy allows workers to ensure life coverage of Tk 25,000 with a premium of only Tk 100. There is also a special opportunity to get health insurance coverage up to Tk 5,000 under this policy.

Through bKash, readymade garment workers can easily avoid the hassle of paperwork, medical test and office visit while purchasing these Guardian life insurance policies. The workers will be able to receive policy claims and refunds with their bKash account as well.

In addition to building a sustainable financial ecosystem for RMG workers, bKash is offering its digital pay-roll solution to facilitate automated, easy, fast and affordable salary disbursement.

As part of this, bKash has been setting up fair price shop called ‘Sulov Bazar’ at the factory premises where employees can get special discounts while purchasing their daily necessities through bKash payment. Besides, installation of sanitary napkin vending machines for female workers in the factory premises is also ongoing.

