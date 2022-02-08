Guardian life brings insurance schemes for RMG workers through bKash

Guardian life insurance has launched specialised insurance policy schemes with health, savings and life coverage facilities through bKash in a bid to bring readymade garment workers under insurance coverage, has said a press release.

From now, RMG workers can easily avail two guardian life insurance schemes – ‘Guardian Astha’ and ‘Guardian Bondhu’ at the booths installed at their factory premises. The service was inaugurated recently at two factory premises – Turag Garments & Hosiery Mills Ltd and Masihata Sweaters Ltd at Gazipur recently.