How the OPPO F series evolved into a top lifestyle smart device

Emerging in the global smartphone market in 2004, global smartphone brand, OPPO has been emphasizing on its cameras to facilitate the consumers with an astonishing smartphone photography experience. As smartphones become people’s primary technological devices, various functionality, especially camera has become a vital part of it. For the ever-growing smartphone users, OPPO launched its F series phones, primarily as ‘Selfie Expert’ smartphones. But the latest F series phone – OPPO F17 Pro is not just a camera phone, but so much more.
Oppo F17 Pro hit the Bangladeshi market through an online launching event on 9 September.
From 13MP in its first F series phone to 48MP AI quad rear camera in its latest F17 Pro, OPPO has reached to a level of excellence when it comes to smartphone photography
The first ever F series phone was OPPO F1, which was equipped with a 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and 8MP crystal clear selfie camera with even bigger aperture of f/2.0. The device was launched in the beginning of 2016, and the response from the fans was astounding, says a press release.
To deliver more functionality to the growing fanbase, OPPO released more F series phones in regular intervals with upgraded features, latest hardware; especially in it is camera section. From 13MP in its first F series phone to 48MP AI quad rear camera in its latest F17 Pro, OPPO has reached to a level of excellence when it comes to smartphone photography.
Although, OPPO’s F series initially focused on the camera, through the years, the brand has evolved its design to perfectly match with the concurrent trend as well. OPPO also evolved the design of the F series phones with striking design. The latest F17 Pro is not just a photography marvel with a powerful smartphone features, but also a work of art when it comes to the design.
F17 Pro is a technological powerhouse in its 7.48mm ultra sleek design with a 220-degree rounded edge feel for users’ comfort. The phone is the slimmest ever F series phone, and with a weight of just 164g, it is the lightest as well. To fit all the components, including the motherboard, the set of extraordinary cameras and the battery, OPPO has used an industry-leading design for better optimization. The phone comes in two eye-catching colors- Magic Blue and Matte Black. The shiny, yet matte finish on the rear gives the phone a stunning look and it is luxuriously fingerprint resistant as well. As a result, the phone is smooth to the touch and soft on the eyes, according to a press release.
The OPPO F17 Pro comes with a huge 6.43-inch dual punch-hole FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which has a huge 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. Mini dual punch-hole on the screen boasts industry’s smallest camera with a diameter of only 3.7mm ensures maximum viewing area on the display for better enjoying games or favorite contents.
As a lot of features are used on a smartphone, power consumption is a big issue and OPPO has been constantly focusing on this section. OPPO’s very own fast charging VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 will fully charge this phone’s big 4,000mAh battery in just 53 minutes. Therefore, it gives the fans the true power of mobility and do more.
The phone packs the latest MediaTek Helio P95 chipset with exclusive HyperEngine technology and provides intelligent networking. The powerful octa-core CPU with 8GB RAM can work up to 2.2 GHz speed, rendering vivid visuals and fastest touchscreen performance to ensure faster and smoother actions, particularly in high-graphics gaming. With it’s 128GB, none would have to worry about storing favorite music, film, TV series etc. or capturing videos in 4K resolution with its AI quad camera that is consist of 48MP main camera, 8MP wide-angle camera and two 2MP mono cameras. The phone comes with Innovative Air Gestures to pick up calls through the air without touching the phone.
A technological ace, OPPO F17 Pro excels in every sector, whether it’s camera, or the design, or its performance. With such remarkable features, OPPO F17 Pro is available at a price of Tk 27,990 at every OPPO shops and e-commerce platforms as well.