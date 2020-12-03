How the OPPO F series evolved into a top lifestyle smart device

Although, OPPO’s F series initially focused on the camera, through the years, the brand has evolved its design to perfectly match with the concurrent trend as well. OPPO also evolved the design of the F series phones with striking design. The latest F17 Pro is not just a photography marvel with a powerful smartphone features, but also a work of art when it comes to the design.

F17 Pro is a technological powerhouse in its 7.48mm ultra sleek design with a 220-degree rounded edge feel for users’ comfort. The phone is the slimmest ever F series phone, and with a weight of just 164g, it is the lightest as well. To fit all the components, including the motherboard, the set of extraordinary cameras and the battery, OPPO has used an industry-leading design for better optimization. The phone comes in two eye-catching colors- Magic Blue and Matte Black. The shiny, yet matte finish on the rear gives the phone a stunning look and it is luxuriously fingerprint resistant as well. As a result, the phone is smooth to the touch and soft on the eyes, according to a press release.

The OPPO F17 Pro comes with a huge 6.43-inch dual punch-hole FHD+ Super AMOLED display, which has a huge 90.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing. Mini dual punch-hole on the screen boasts industry’s smallest camera with a diameter of only 3.7mm ensures maximum viewing area on the display for better enjoying games or favorite contents.