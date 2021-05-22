Huawei organises virtual tour showcasing its technologies

The information and communications technology solutions and service provider Huawei organised a virtual tour of its Darwin Hall, situated in Shenzhen of China on 22 May.
The tour was attended by journalists from Bangladesh and Nepal, as well as senior high officials of Huawei, said a news release.
Jay Chen, vice-president of Huawei Asia Pacific region, welcomed the guests and virtually accompanied them on the tour.
During the tour, the visitors got a glimpse of the potential of next technology and how Huawei can equip smart manufacturing, smart police, smart port, smart city, and OTN Ultra-fast financial private lane.
In the views sharing session, Jay Chen said, “2020 has been a difficult year for everyone. But technology has played a critical role in helping us fight against the pandemic and accelerate economic recovery. Facing these challenges, Huawei has worked even more closely with our customers and partners than ever before.”
He added, “Bangladesh is a fertile ground for adapting rapid digital transformation. It is especially relevant now for Bangladesh as there is a possibility of an experimental rollout of 5G in the country by the end of this year.”
Huawei has been working closely with the ICT industry, telecom operators and local partners to fulfill the dream of ‘Digital Bangladesh’ by bringing technical benefits to the people as well as contributing to the society with different CSR programmes, the release said.