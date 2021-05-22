Huawei organises virtual tour showcasing its technologies

The information and communications technology solutions and service provider Huawei organised a virtual tour of its Darwin Hall, situated in Shenzhen of China on 22 May.

The tour was attended by journalists from Bangladesh and Nepal, as well as senior high officials of Huawei, said a news release.

Jay Chen, vice-president of Huawei Asia Pacific region, welcomed the guests and virtually accompanied them on the tour.

During the tour, the visitors got a glimpse of the potential of next technology and how Huawei can equip smart manufacturing, smart police, smart port, smart city, and OTN Ultra-fast financial private lane.