Bangladeshi startup Jahaji wins Stanford University’s seed spark program

Bangladeshi e-logistics startup ‘Jahaji’ has become one of the top six winners of ‘Seed Spark South Asia (Cohort 4) program’ of Stanford University in the USA for its problem-solving solutions and high growth potential.

The Jahaji also got featured on the prestigious Stanford University’s website.

Jahaji Ltd is the first ever Bangladeshi startup to win Seed Spark South Asia Cohort since its inception in 2020, says a press release.

Stanford Seed Spark is an online entrepreneurship program by the Stanford Graduate School of Business.