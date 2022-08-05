realme C series phone performs well in entry-level segment

This powerhouse dons a massive 5000mAh mega battery with 18W quick charge and super power saving mode, ensuring an uninterrupted usage. Its 50MP AI Triple Camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, 2MP (f/2.4) B&W lens and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens – all topped with exciting modes - enables users to preserve their memories with ultimate clarity.
realme C25Y is powered by a 12nm Octa-core powerful processor for a seamless mobile experience. It supports 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, allowing users to save all their important data with no worries.
On top of that, there is also an 8MP AI selfie camera, making users social media ready. This camera setup can undoubtedly be regarded as the best in its price range. The device boasts a 6.5-inch Large Display, for an immersive viewing experience, with an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. On top of that, its Line aesthetic design makes you stand out from the crowd.
The price of the phone is Tk 13,990.