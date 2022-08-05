Corporate

realme C series phone performs well in entry-level segment

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
realme C25Y has been garnering immense love from users. The C series is famous for being packed with impressive features at entry-level prices, perfect for youngsters who want everything in the smartphones and explore the world of amazing features.

realme C series consists of a range of utilitarian devices, equipped with excellent features at super affordable prices, such as recently released C31, C35 and the C25Y. Lately, C25Y has been gaining significant popularity among customers, catering to the top-notch features it possesses.

This powerhouse dons a massive 5000mAh mega battery with 18W quick charge and super power saving mode, ensuring an uninterrupted usage. Its 50MP AI Triple Camera setup, consisting of a 50MP (f/1.8) primary camera, 2MP (f/2.4) B&W lens and 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens – all topped with exciting modes - enables users to preserve their memories with ultimate clarity.

realme C25Y is powered by a 12nm Octa-core powerful processor for a seamless mobile experience. It supports 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, allowing users to save all their important data with no worries.

On top of that, there is also an 8MP AI selfie camera, making users social media ready. This camera setup can undoubtedly be regarded as the best in its price range. The device boasts a 6.5-inch Large Display, for an immersive viewing experience, with an 88.7 per cent screen-to-body ratio. On top of that, its Line aesthetic design makes you stand out from the crowd.

The price of the phone is Tk 13,990.

