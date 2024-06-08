bKash launches ‘Student Account’ for teens of 14 to 18 years

For the first time in the country’s Mobile Financial Services (MFS), bKash introduces ‘Student Account’ to prepare the future generation for digital financial transactions, aiming to create a cashless society. Teenagers from 14 to below 18 years of age can open this account which be linked to their parent’s bKash account, stated a press release.

Digital birth certificate, active bKash account number of the mother or father and consent from them are required to open the ‘Student Account’. In line with Bangladesh’s journey towards a smart economy, this ‘Student Account’ is introduced as per the directives of the Bangladesh Bank to bring the new generation under digital financial inclusion.