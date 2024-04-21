Monisha Abraham to become first ever female MD of BAT Bangladesh
Monisha Abraham will replace Shehzad Munim as the managing director of BAT Bangladesh, effective from 1 July 2024, stated a press release. She will be the first female managing director to lead BAT Bangladesh in the company’s history of 114 years.
Monisha brings with her almost 30 years of experience in marketing and general management roles across multiple sectors, including FMCG and tobacco.
Monisha has played the role of a non-executive director among the BAT Bangladesh board of directors since March 2023. She will be joining BAT Bangladesh from Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC), part of the BAT Group, where she served as the managing director and chief executive officer.
Throughout her career, she has held various pivotal positions in transformational roles across multiple countries in Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East and Europe.
Monisha completed her MBA in marketing and finance from the Birla Institute of Technology, India, and her B Com from Jyoti Nivas College, India, before starting work in Abu Dhabi back in 1995.
Monisha shared her enthusiasm about the new role in a message, “I feel honoured to be entrusted with the responsibility of leading BAT Bangladesh, which has been operating in this region for over 114 years with a rich legacy of success and impact. I am committed to driving BAT Bangladesh’s growth journey, while upholding the values of the company with the highest integrity.”
“Being one of the highest taxpayers in the country, the company also holds a strong reputation as a growth partner to the nation in its journey towards achieving the SDGs. I hope to use my experience and expertise in leading the company towards achieving a better tomorrow for all,” she added.
Monisha Abraham will succeed Shehzad Munim, who has built a strong legacy at BAT Bangladesh with commendable business results and visionary leadership.
Shehzad Munim joined BAT Bangladesh in 1997 as a territory officer and holds the distinction of becoming the first Bangladeshi managing director of the company in 2013.
As a steadfast leader, Shehzad has not only inspired people within the organisation but also set a unique example for others in the country’s corporate sector to dream and aspire for.
Monisha will assume her role as the managing director of BAT Bangladesh from 1 July 2024. With her wealth of knowledge and experience, her leadership will support accelerating the organisation’s performance and its role as the nation’s growth partner.