Monisha Abraham to become first ever female MD of BAT Bangladesh

Monisha has played the role of a non-executive director among the BAT Bangladesh board of directors since March 2023. She will be joining BAT Bangladesh from Ceylon Tobacco Company PLC (CTC), part of the BAT Group, where she served as the managing director and chief executive officer.

Throughout her career, she has held various pivotal positions in transformational roles across multiple countries in Asia Pacific, Africa, Middle East and Europe.

Monisha completed her MBA in marketing and finance from the Birla Institute of Technology, India, and her B Com from Jyoti Nivas College, India, before starting work in Abu Dhabi back in 1995.