BRAC and Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet project begin partnership

The Jameel Observatory Climate Resilience Early Warning System Network (CREWSnet), a new project of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Community Jameel, a global organisation to advance science and learning for communities to thrive, will partner with BRAC to pilot innovative climate-adaptive technologies in the southwest region of Bangladesh.

The Jameel Observatory-CREWSnet project was selected in an innovation sprint at the 2023 summit of the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM4C), a joint initiatives of the United States and the United Arab Emirates.