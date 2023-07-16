Grameenphone launches digital lifestyle subscription

Grameenphone unveiled its new journey-centric digital lifestyle subscription – ‘Grameenphone Prime,’ which is the enhanced and rebranded output of Grameenphone’s popular postpaid product MyPlan, said a press release.
A launching event was held at Le Méridien Dhaka on Saturday.
Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) vice-chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed graced the event at the chief guest while film directors Amitabh Reza and Nuhash Humayun, singer Elita Karim, cartoonist Morshed Mishu and model Shirin Shela were also present.
The event highlighted the announcement of popular singer Pritom Hasan as the "Face of Prime," who will collaborate with Grameenphone to create a special song. A glimpse of the song was also unveiled at the event.
Positioning itself as a comprehensive digital lifestyle companion, Grameenphone Prime is here to redefine conventional phone plans, catering to the dynamic needs of modern-day users. With particular focus on entrepreneurs and professionals who refuse to stand back in their fast-paced lives, Grameenphone Prime shall transcend boundaries and embrace a forward-thinking approach. By delivering unparalleled value and exclusive privileges, the product perfectly complements the "prime" attitude of individuals who never compromise with their choices!
Addressing the event, BTRC vice-chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed said, “Prime minister Shieh Hasina handed Grameenphone their license in 1996, and over the years, Grameenphone has done a tremendous job to live up to that expectation and became a pioneer in the Telco sector. Congratulations to Grameenphone for sustaining the top position in the market through consistent innovation and ambition to do something productive for the nation”. He further added, “Telecom operators like Grameenphone has to be in the frontline for accelerating the ‘Smart Bangladesh’ journey.”
"Through constant innovation in service design and development, we constantly try to make all the experiences smooth for our customers", said Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer at Grameenphone. "We are constantly innovating to give customers more 'lifestyle' values. We are in an interesting era, we are all living multifaceted lives. And Grameenphone is constantly trying to contribute to more 'share of life'. Prime is part of Grameenphone's continuing efforts to provide innovative and accessible digital solutions as the connectivity partner to 'Smart Bangladesh'."
Beyond these remarkable features, Prime users can access exclusive lifestyle benefits encompassing tours, travels, hospitality, dining, e-commerce, automobiles, IOT solutions, healthcare, and much more. Grameenphone Prime ensures utmost convenience through its dedicated relationship managers, offering personalized support to users. Renowned lifestyle and luxury outlets will provide rewarding amenities to Prime users based on their status. Moreover, brand new offers will be unlocked every 3 months, catering to the uncompromising lives of Prime users perfectly.
Grameenphone Prime introduces a first-of-its-kind Digital Lifestyle Subscription, offering a diverse range of telco and lifestyle benefits, including unlimited internet.
It opts to break away from the traditional service-centric usage patterns and empower users with a unique journey-centric subscription plan that uplifts their overall lifestyle.