Grameenphone launches digital lifestyle subscription

Grameenphone unveiled its new journey-centric digital lifestyle subscription – ‘Grameenphone Prime,’ which is the enhanced and rebranded output of Grameenphone’s popular postpaid product MyPlan, said a press release.

A launching event was held at Le Méridien Dhaka on Saturday.

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) vice-chairman Md Mohiuddin Ahmed graced the event at the chief guest while film directors Amitabh Reza and Nuhash Humayun, singer Elita Karim, cartoonist Morshed Mishu and model Shirin Shela were also present.