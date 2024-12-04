‘foodpanda’ organises daylong football tournament for rider partners

Food and grocery delivery platform, foodpanda on Tuesday, hosted its first football tournament for rider partners to promote safety, well-being, and community building. The day-long event took place at Banani Kamal Ataturk Field, with around 150 riders from different zones across Dhaka competing in eight teams.

Team Gulshan Vipers won the Champion’s Trophy along with a prize of Tk 25,000, and each player received a medal. The Runner-Up Team Baily Road Dragons earned a trophy, player medals, and a cash prize of Tk 15,000. The ‘Man of the Tournament’ was awarded Tk 10,000 and a crest, while the ‘Best Goalkeeper’ received Tk 3,000 and a crest for their outstanding performances.

Ruhul Amin Robin, senior manager of rider recruitment and Sahida Fatema, manager of rider experience at foodpanda handed the championship trophy to the winning team. foodpanda officials attended the event to support the teams and enjoy the matches.