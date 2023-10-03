GP launches `Cholo Bangladesh 2023’ to inspire youths 

Grameenphone introduced its "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" project in an event at a Dhaka hotel on Monday. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer, and Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, Grameenphone, along with other esteemed individuals, attended the event.

This project signifies the start of a journey to inspire the youth of Bangladesh and drive the nation forward with unwavering determination, a press release reads.

"Cholo Bangladesh" has always been a beacon of hope and genuine inspiration for millions of Bangladeshis. The iconic anthem and its dynamic identity are deeply ingrained in the nation's spirit.

With the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Grameenphone has partnered with various brands including Rabbitholebd, Walton, Apex, Mastercard, Suzuki Motors, Pathao, Rangs, Xiaomi, ShareTrip, Khazana Mithai, Artisan, Discovery Tours & Logistics, Tabaq Coffee, Symphony, and Salextra Limited, to harness the spirit of "Cholo Bangladesh" and motivate the youth towards a better and brighter future.