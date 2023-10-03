GP launches `Cholo Bangladesh 2023’ to inspire youths 

Grameenphone introduced its "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" project in an event at a Dhaka hotel on Monday. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer, and Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, Grameenphone, along with other esteemed individuals, attended the event.
This project signifies the start of a journey to inspire the youth of Bangladesh and drive the nation forward with unwavering determination, a press release reads.
"Cholo Bangladesh" has always been a beacon of hope and genuine inspiration for millions of Bangladeshis. The iconic anthem and its dynamic identity are deeply ingrained in the nation's spirit.
With the upcoming ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Grameenphone has partnered with various brands including Rabbitholebd, Walton, Apex, Mastercard, Suzuki Motors, Pathao, Rangs, Xiaomi, ShareTrip, Khazana Mithai, Artisan, Discovery Tours & Logistics, Tabaq Coffee, Symphony, and Salextra Limited, to harness the spirit of "Cholo Bangladesh" and motivate the youth towards a better and brighter future.
Moreover, “Cholo Bangladesh 2023” brings together a series of exciting activities, including live streaming of World Cup matches through the popular streaming platform Rabbitholebd.
The centerpiece of this campaign is the “Cholo Bangladesh Pack”, a data pack available exclusively through the MyGP app, which shall ensure that even the most remote corners of the country can dive into the cricket mania. To offer youth exciting lifestyle value, Cholo Bangladesh themed shoes, windbreaker, t-shirts, sweet box, coffee cups, etc. can be found at partner outlets.
Grameenphone has ingeniously intertwined the theme of the “Cholo Bangladesh” song with its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, adding a new layer of excitement and nostalgia to the event.
Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Business Officer at Grameenphone, said, “When we call ourselves a customer-centric brand, we pledge to serve our customers’ needs, be that in regards of strong network, fastest internet or beyond that. At Grameenphone, our vision remains to kindle flames of inspiration in individuals.
Therefore, with our “Cholo Bangladesh 2023” project, we invite everybody, especially our prospective youths, to embark on a new journey, where aspiration meets innovation, where unity becomes strength, and where the indomitable spirit of Bangladesh fuels the light of progress because the “Time Is Now”.”
He added, “I am grateful to all our partners in this journey. Together, let us author a narrative of resilience, hope, and boundless possibilities, lighting the path towards a brighter and more united future for our beloved nation.”
The launch event expressed Grameenphone's gratitude to its partners for their role in the "Cholo Bangladesh 2023" project. It also unveiled exciting campaign phases and brand collaborations. Grameenphone invites everyone to join the #CholoBangladesh movement, uniting to create a brighter future for the nation.