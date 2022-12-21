Nagad declares charge-free services for police

Mobile financial service provider Nagad has announced that all types of services will be free of charges for members of Bangladesh Police, reports UNB.

Nagad, an arm of Bangladesh Postal Department, wants to introduce this as soon as possible.

Tanvir A Mishuk, founder and managing director of Nagad, made this announcement of the charge-free services as part of his gratitude to police’s pro-people services in the cultural evening of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) at Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital recently.