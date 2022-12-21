Nagad declares charge-free services for police

The programme was organized by the DMP on the occasion of Victory Day, says a press release on Tuesday afternoon.
Tanvir A Mishuk said, “We need your help in creating the database to this end. I want to introduce such a system so that even if I leave the managing director’s position in the future, policemen can enjoy all the services free of charge for a lifetime.”
Nagad wants to start work on creating an MFS database for police members as soon as possible, he pointed out.
“Police personnel provide us with security and various other services. But we never thank them in return. Nagad is going to offer them this benefit as a token of appreciation for their work,” he said.
It may be mentioned that if the charge-free transaction facility is introduced for policemen, it will be first of its kind initiative for a specialised force in the financial sector.
Moreover, Tanvir A Mishuk announced the publication of a book compiled with the interviews of freedom fighters currently working in or retired from the police force.
Tanvir A Mishuk said, “Valiant freedom fighters gifted us today’s independent country through their heroic contribution in the great Liberation War.”
In 1971, police first resisted the Pakistan occupation forces from Rajarbagh. Therefore, Nagad is going to take such an initiative to honour their contribution and ensure a proper place for them in history.
Earlier, Nagad published the book titled “Beerer Mukhe Birottogatha”, a collection of interviews of 25 eminent freedom fighters from the Armed Forces, which earned much appreciation.
Speaking as the chief guest, home minister Asaduzzaman Khan, at the event said, “I think it is a great offer for the police force from the Nagad’s managing director.”
Impressed by the speech of Tanvir A Mishuk at the event, the home minister said, “His (Tanvir A Mishuk) love for the country, compassion for the Liberation War and gratefulness to the police force has really attracted me.”
Senior secretary of Public Security Division under the Ministry of Home Affairs Md Aminul Islam Khan, inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq also spoke on the occasion.
About 5,000 officers and members of Bangladesh Police were also present at the event.