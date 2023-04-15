Samsung offers cashback of up to Tk 30,000 on side-by-side refrigerators

Samsung Bangladesh brings more offers for refrigerators under their new Eid-ul-Fitr campaign – Ghor Bhorti Eid Foorti – to help people store an array of dishes properly for the festival.
During the campaign, customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Tk 30,000, and an exchange offer of up to TK 16,000, on different models of Side by Side Refrigerators.
The campaign enables customers to purchase a premium-looking 700L Side by Side Refrigerator at Tk 149,900 only.
Samsung’s Side by Side Refrigerators features SpaceMax Technology which provides more storage inside and makes the walls much thinner as it uses a low amount of high-efficiency insulation.
In addition, the refrigerators have an all-around cooling system that continually checks the temperature and blows out cold air to cool every corner evenly. It also comes with rapid cooling systems such as Power Cool and Power Freeze.
The appliance comes with a Digital Inverter Compressor that saves up to 50 per cent energy and Deodorizing Filters to eliminate strong smells while preserving the natural flavours of the food. Its stylish and modern look would fit perfectly with the existing appliance by creating a harmonious kitchen interior.
The Refrigerator comes in two premium colours- Black and Silver.
Samsung also has another version of Side by Side Refrigerators which comes with Water Dispensers, which is also available at a price of Tk 179,900 only.
To add further confidence in its technological advancement, Samsung is offering 20 years warranty on its Digital Inverter Compressor.
On this occasion, Shahriar Bin Lutfor, Head, Business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh, said, “The tradition of Eid in Bangladesh means that most families will prepare a great feast. However, sometimes families run out of space in the refrigerator when they cook for a huge feast.”
“Considering the inconvenience of those families, we are pleased to offer amazing discounts on our refrigerators like 700L Side-by-Side Refrigerators, which come with spacious features and other innovative aspects,” he added.