Samsung offers cashback of up to Tk 30,000 on side-by-side refrigerators

Samsung Bangladesh brings more offers for refrigerators under their new Eid-ul-Fitr campaign – Ghor Bhorti Eid Foorti – to help people store an array of dishes properly for the festival.

During the campaign, customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Tk 30,000, and an exchange offer of up to TK 16,000, on different models of Side by Side Refrigerators.

The campaign enables customers to purchase a premium-looking 700L Side by Side Refrigerator at Tk 149,900 only.