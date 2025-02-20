UCBD-Dhaka Bank collaborate to empower students with career opportunities

Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhaka Bank to accommodate the students of UCBD.

As per the agreement, UCBD graduates will be provided with valuable opportunities for placements and internships at Dhaka Bank, helping them gain practical industry experience and enhance their career prospects.

Additionally, it will facilitate seamless payment of tuition fees and access to student file services for those pursuing higher studies abroad, says a media release.