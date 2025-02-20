UCBD-Dhaka Bank collaborate to empower students with career opportunities
Universal College Bangladesh (UCBD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dhaka Bank to accommodate the students of UCBD.
As per the agreement, UCBD graduates will be provided with valuable opportunities for placements and internships at Dhaka Bank, helping them gain practical industry experience and enhance their career prospects.
Additionally, it will facilitate seamless payment of tuition fees and access to student file services for those pursuing higher studies abroad, says a media release.
The MoU was signed at the UCBD Head office, in the capital’s Gulshan on Tuesday.
Talented students will benefit from comprehensive professional development initiatives, including specialised training programmes, knowledge-sharing sessions, guest lectures, career guidance, and personalised mentorships.
Furthermore, students planning to study abroad will have access to streamlined remittance services for covering their educational expenses, ensuring a hassle-free financial experience.
This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between academic learning and industry requirements, empowering students with the necessary skills, exposure, and financial solutions to succeed in their careers.
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Managing Director of Dhaka Bank PLC. and Manas Singh, Chief Executive Officer of STS Group signed the agreement on behalf of their organisations. The ceremony was also attended by the presence of representatives from both organisations.
Regarding the signing ceremony, Manas Singh, Chief Executive Officer, STS Group, commented, “Besides being committed to providing world-class education to our students, we are also trying to ensure that they have access to multiple opportunities to build a meaningful career life. The collaboration with Dhaka Bank PLC is another step towards bridging the gap between academics and industry. We hope our initiatives will empower our students to excel in the professional world.”
Sheikh Mohammad Maroof, Managing Director, Dhaka Bank PLC, said, “We believe in nurturing and supporting the future of leaders. With the agreement, we want to offer valuable career pathways that will equip the graduates with skills and experiences that they will need to thrive in the professional world, especially in the banking and the financial sector.”
UCBD, the country’s first and leading international education hub in Bangladesh, provides students with pathways to earn Bachelor programmes from globally renowned institutions, including Monash, University of London (LSE), and UCLan.
The institution also enables programmes for international university admissions, offering to students with diverse academic qualifications.