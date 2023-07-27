GLC4HSR partners with Bangladesh Health Watch, BRAC

The Global Learning Collaborative for Health System Resilience (GLC4HSR) has officially launched its activities in Bangladesh through an event attended by prominent individuals, philanthropists, and stakeholders.

The Bangladesh chapter, comprising esteemed leaders in health systems and philanthropy, aims to foster strong and sustainable partnerships to address health system resilience in Bangladesh, read a press release.

With the continuous support, encouragement and participation of corporates, academic and research institutions, civil society organisations, GLC4HSR has been working closely with 12 technical advisory group members based out of Asia, South East Asia, Europe and the US.

The launch ceremony took place in the presence of 100 participants, including luminaries and industry experts, representing a united effort to build a healthier and more resilient nation with a focus on equitable healthcare access for all citizens.