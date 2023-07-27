GLC4HSR partners with Bangladesh Health Watch, BRAC

The Global Learning Collaborative for Health System Resilience (GLC4HSR) has officially launched its activities in Bangladesh through an event attended by prominent individuals, philanthropists, and stakeholders.
The Bangladesh chapter, comprising esteemed leaders in health systems and philanthropy, aims to foster strong and sustainable partnerships to address health system resilience in Bangladesh, read a press release.
With the continuous support, encouragement and participation of corporates, academic and research institutions, civil society organisations, GLC4HSR has been working closely with 12 technical advisory group members based out of Asia, South East Asia, Europe and the US.
The launch ceremony took place in the presence of 100 participants, including luminaries and industry experts, representing a united effort to build a healthier and more resilient nation with a focus on equitable healthcare access for all citizens.
The Bangladesh chapter is co-driven by two renowned development sector organizations – Bangladesh Health Watch and the James P. Grant School of Public Health at BRAC University.
Mushtaque Chowdhury, adviser at the James P. Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, extended his gratitude to ACCESS Health International for the crucial initiative. He referred to the fragile health system experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic and underscored the pressing need for a stronger and more resilient health system.
Krishna Reddy Nallamalla, president (Asia) of ACCESS Health International, stressed on the significance of collaborations in preparing for health shocks in both pandemic and normal situations. He suggested making collaborative learning a cultural norm and expanding partnerships worldwide to strengthen the collective efforts.
In his keynote speech, Hossain Zillur Rahman, chairperson of BRAC University, shared insights into the transformative changes that Bangladesh's health systems have undergone in the past 50 years.
He discussed the role of women as socioeconomic actors, rural-urban connectivity, food security measures, and the drivers of change, including innovative grassroots solutions, political accountability, and policy entrepreneurship.
Malay Kanti Mridha, director of the Centre for Non-Communicable Diseases and Nutrition at the James P. Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University, presented the Health Resilience Measurement Tool, a comprehensive framework developed by experts at ACCESS Health International.
Yasmin H Ahmed, advisor to Bangladesh Health Watch, provided an overview of the organization's journey, which began in 2006 with the vision of achieving universal health coverage for all citizens in Bangladesh.
Uma Aysola, director of communications at ACCESS Health International, acknowledged and congratulated Bangladesh Health Watch for their contributions to the health sector in Bangladesh. She invited all stakeholders to collaborate and work together in creating a healthier and happier future for every human being.