imo introduces location-based sharing feature

To avoid such situations and help families stay in touch with each other 24/7, imo has brought in this new feature so that users can share their location and status information with family members. This will, in turn, not only help decrease tension about security concerns but also bring the families closer to each other; despite distance among them, family is always together.

For example, suppose a teenage student will be returning home late due to an evening study session. While making their way back home late at night, they can utilize the route sharing of ‘imo Now’ to reach home safely while allowing a family member to keep an eye on their route and progress.

By using features like location sharing, route sharing, status notice, and GPS navigation, the user can keep sharing locations and interacting with family members, instilling a sense of protection and safety among the family members.

In case of an emergency or problem at any specific location while commuting or on a trip, family members will receive an automatic status notice, meaning that families will always remain connected to each other, creating a better bond between them.