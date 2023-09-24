YELLOW introduces backpack brand 'Outdoor Products' to Bangladeshi market

The Japanese Ambassador, remarked, “I'm always saying, strengthening relationships to humans is more important. Thus, introduction of the product will create the bridge. This is one of the clear pieces of evidence.”

“This is a big stage for Japanese companies to penetrate to Bangladesh's domestic market. It's a big first step, I hope other Japanese companies would follow the brave step forward that this Company proceeded with,” He added.

Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, CEO and President of BEXIMCO Textiles, Apparel and PPE Division, stated, “We are proud of this moment. I see a win- win situation for everyone, we want to contribute to the bigger, Japan Bangladesh friendship.”

Naved Husain, Advisor to BEXIMCO Group, stated, “It's a pleasure to collaborate with Outdoor Products. We are proud of it. It's going to impact the lifestyle of youths in Bangladesh... It's not about a good product, It's also about the lifestyle.”