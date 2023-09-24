YELLOW introduces backpack brand 'Outdoor Products' to Bangladeshi market

YELLOW, a prominent fashion and lifestyle brand in Bangladesh, has proudly introduced internationally renowned backpack brand, Outdoor Products, to the Bangladeshi market in an exclusive partnership.
The grand launch event unfolded at YELLOW's flagship store on Gulshan Avenue, a press release reads.
IWAMA Kiminori, the Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh, Naved Husain, Advisor to BEXIMCO Group, Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, CEO and President of BEXIMCO Textiles, Apparel and PPE Division, Morita Hiroshi, Managing Director of ITOCHU Textile Prominent (Asia) Limited, Tetsuro Kano, Chief Representative and General Manager of ITOCHU Corporation's Dhaka Liaison Office, Kato, CEO of ITOCHU India, Shehryar Burney, Executive Director, Yellow, Hadi S A Chowdhury, Senior General Manager and Head of Retail Operations, YELLOW were present at the grand event.
The Japanese Ambassador, remarked, “I'm always saying, strengthening relationships to humans is more important. Thus, introduction of the product will create the bridge. This is one of the clear pieces of evidence.”
“This is a big stage for Japanese companies to penetrate to Bangladesh's domestic market. It's a big first step, I hope other Japanese companies would follow the brave step forward that this Company proceeded with,” He added.
Ahmed Shahryar Rahman, CEO and President of BEXIMCO Textiles, Apparel and PPE Division, stated, “We are proud of this moment. I see a win- win situation for everyone, we want to contribute to the bigger, Japan Bangladesh friendship.”
Naved Husain, Advisor to BEXIMCO Group, stated, “It's a pleasure to collaborate with Outdoor Products. We are proud of it. It's going to impact the lifestyle of youths in Bangladesh... It's not about a good product, It's also about the lifestyle.”
CEO of ITOCHU Prominent Apparels (Hong Kong), Morita, said, “I'm very happy to Launch our most important outdoor products. Outdoor established in 1973, It’s the brand's 50th anniversary. We are expanding our products in Bangladesh with strong support of Beximco and YELLOW. In future we will increase Product lines to accessories and more.”
Shehryar Burney, Executive Director of YELLOW, commented, “We are really excited to announce the launch of a new product line at YELLOW, in collaboration with Outdoor Products (ODP) brand of USA and Itochu of Japan. BEXIMCO and Itochu have enjoyed a successful partnership for more than 5 years on multiple projects.
ODP has gained international renown for its simple yet high-quality designs for outdoor, hiking and sports products since 1973. With ODP, YELLOW will offer elegant, trendy backpacks and duffel bags to the Bangladeshi market. We are confident that the simple yet high-quality hiking backpacks, school backpacks, travel duffels and messenger bags will resonate with the Bangladeshi consumer.”
“In the future, YELLOW/BEXIMCO aims to further strengthen the relationship with ODP and Itochu and develop the capabilities to export backpacks to the global market”, he added.
YELLOW'S head of retail, Hadi S A Chowdhury added, "This partnership represents a significant milestone for us. Outdoor Products' commitment to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with YELLOW's values."
The launch party showcased an extensive collection of Outdoor Products' most sought-after backpacks, including daypacks, hiking backpacks, laptop backpacks, and travel packs, among others. Each product exemplifies meticulous craftsmanship, meeting the highest standards of durability while incorporating the latest trends in design and technology. The Outdoor Products collection is now available at YELLOW Gulshan Flagship store, followed by other YELLOW stores and online.