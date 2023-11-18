Photo

Video

Video

Local

Montresor opens lifestyle and beauty lounge in Dhaka

Prothom Alo English Desk
A glimpse of the launching event.Courtesy

Montresor launched its lifestyle and beauty lounge in Dhaka through a dazzling event on Thursday.

Equipped with a team of experienced beauticians, the lifestyle and beauty outlet aims to take beauty to a new height and spread the sense of beauty among all, read a press release.

It offers a unique combination of fancy dresses and beauty treatment services through a team of skilled professionals and specialists. It is set to be a got-to destination for those seeking a blend of opulence and premium beauty treatments.

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and some other dignitaries attended the launching event.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Local