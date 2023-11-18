Montresor opens lifestyle and beauty lounge in Dhaka

Montresor launched its lifestyle and beauty lounge in Dhaka through a dazzling event on Thursday.
Equipped with a team of experienced beauticians, the lifestyle and beauty outlet aims to take beauty to a new height and spread the sense of beauty among all, read a press release.
It offers a unique combination of fancy dresses and beauty treatment services through a team of skilled professionals and specialists. It is set to be a got-to destination for those seeking a blend of opulence and premium beauty treatments.
Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury and some other dignitaries attended the launching event.