Grameenphone launches ‘Cholo Bangladesh 2023’ campaign

And now, as the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 knocks at the door, Grameenphone has joined hands with multiple brands like Rabbitholebd, Walton, Apex, Mastercard, Suzuki Motors, Pathao, Rangs, Xiaomi, ShareTrip, Khazana Mithai, Artisan, Discovery Tours & Logistics, Tabaq Coffee, Symphony, Salextra Limited, etc. to leverage the vigor of “Cholo Bangladesh” and inspire the youth of the country for something better and brighter.

Moreover, “Cholo Bangladesh 2023” brings together a series of exciting activities, including live streaming of World Cup matches through the popular streaming platform Rabbitholebd. The centerpiece of this campaign is the “Cholo Bangladesh Pack”, a data pack available exclusively through the MyGP app, which shall ensure that even the most remote corners of the country can dive into the cricket mania.

To offer youth exciting lifestyle value, Cholo Bangladesh themed shoes, windbreaker, t-shirts, sweet box, coffee cups, etc. can be found at partner outlets. Grameenphone has intertwined the theme of the “Cholo Bangladesh” song with its ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign, adding a new layer of excitement and nostalgia to the event.