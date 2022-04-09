BGMEA for promoting ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brand

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has sought cooperation from the media to change the narrative of Bangladesh’s garment industry which has a lot of “achievements and positive stories” to tell the world, reports UNB.

“It goes without saying how important the contribution of journalists to the development of the garment industry is. You have made a significant contribution to the glorious journey of the garment sector, especially in the development of the image of this industry in the local and international arena,” he said.