BGMEA for promoting ‘Made in Bangladesh’ brand

Faruque Hassan made the remarks while speaking at an Iftar Mahfil organised by the BGMEA for the journalists working in the print, electronic and online media at Dhaka Club on Friday.
“Many thanks for your sincere support to the garment industry, a sector that has been making an invaluable contribution to the socioeconomic transformation of Bangladesh, making a difference to the lives of millions of people,” he said.
The BGMEA chief said despite having a great and glorious contribution to the socio-economic transformation of Bangladesh for the last four decades, much of those stories often went untold and even the industry was portrayed in a negative light with biased and misinformation, resulting in misconceptions about the industry.
It is high time to change the narrative of the industry by showcasing its impressive strides, especially in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability and workers’ well-being, he said, adding that journalists have a big role to play in promoting ‘Made in Bangladesh’ as a prestigious brand in the world.
BGMEA Vice-President Shahidullah Azim, Vice--President Md. Nasir Uddin, Directors Abdullah Hil Rakib, Haroon Ar Rashid, Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, and Neela Hosna Ara, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Press, Publication & Publicity Shovon Islam, Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddin Chairman of BGMEA Standing Committee on UD-Woven & Knit Md. Nurul Islam were present at the Iftar Mahfil.